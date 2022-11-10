Geopolitical ambitions of Azerbaijani authorities continue to be a threat to security of South Caucasus – Armenian PM

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the statements made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 8, 2022 once again prove that the geopolitical ambitions of the authorities of Azerbaijan continue to be a threat to the security and stability of South Caucasus and a broader region.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “That speech, which was full of unaddressed threats directed to the international community and addressed threats directed to Armenia, where the President of Azerbaijan is attempting to accuse Armenia and our government of not fulfilling the agreements and the commitments, proves diametrically the opposite. Moreover, Aliyev’s statements are made on the day after the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the discussions around a possible peace treaty, when the delegations of the sides have not even managed to return to their capitals”, the PM said in a statement during the Cabinet meeting.

Pashinyan said that with that infamous statement the leadership of Azerbaijan grossly violated the written agreement achieved by a trilateral statement adopted in Sochi on October 31, on refraining from the use of force and threat of force. “Contrary to the same statement and the statement of Prague of October 6th, the Azerbaijani leader is speaking about his ambitions towards the sovereign territory of Armenia, with an obvious motive to terrorize the civilian population with the threatening use of names and aliases of a number of Armenian settlements”, the PM stated.