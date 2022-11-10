Artsakhpress

Politics

Geopolitical ambitions of Azerbaijani authorities continue to be a threat to security of South Caucasus – Armenian PM

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the statements made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 8, 2022 once again prove that the geopolitical ambitions of the authorities of Azerbaijan continue to be a threat to the security and stability of South Caucasus and a broader region.

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:  “That speech, which was full of unaddressed threats directed to the international community and addressed threats directed to Armenia, where the President of Azerbaijan is attempting to accuse Armenia and our government of not fulfilling the agreements and the commitments, proves diametrically the opposite. Moreover, Aliyev’s statements are made on the day after the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the discussions around a possible peace treaty, when the delegations of the sides have not even managed to return to their capitals”, the PM said in a statement during the Cabinet meeting.

Pashinyan said that with that infamous statement the leadership of Azerbaijan grossly violated the written agreement achieved by a trilateral statement adopted in Sochi on October 31, on refraining from the use of force and threat of force. “Contrary to the same statement and the statement of Prague of October 6th, the Azerbaijani leader is speaking about his ambitions towards the sovereign territory of Armenia, with an obvious motive to terrorize the civilian population with the threatening use of names and aliases of a number of Armenian settlements”, the PM stated.


     

Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the statements made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 8, 2022 once again prove that the geopolitical ambitions of the authorities of Azerbaijan continue to be a threat to the security and stability of South Caucasus and a broader region.

At meeting with high-ranking EU representatives, Ombudswoman touches upon Azerbaijan’s continuous policy of Armenophobia

During the working visit to Brussels, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan held a...

Armenia FM heading for Paris

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for France on November 10, the Armenian MFA said...

MFA says Russia promotes comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

Russia promotes comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman...

President Harutyunyan signed a number of laws

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of laws on November 9.

NATO to discuss increasing defense spending, supporting Ukraine in Vilnius in July

NATO will review a significant increase in defense spending and steps to continue its support for Ukraine...

ANCA-led coalition tips the scales against Dr. Oz’s election to U.S. Senate

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), leading a diverse coalition of Armenian, Greek, Jewish,...

Economy

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on a working visit, the ministry said.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Dollar falls, euro rises

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in...

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows 74% - PM

Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...

Society

Artsakh Scientific Center to run another workshop. Director

On November 10, the International Science Day is celebrated.

With the funding support of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, new apartment buildings being built in Ivanyan

In the district consisting of 15 apartment buildings under construction in the Ivanyan community of Artsakh's...

Artsakh State Minister pays tribute to memory of heroes fallen at 2020 War

State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan visited today the Military Pantheon of Stepanakert to pay tribute...

The President paid tribute to the memory of martyrs of the third Artsakh war

On November 9, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Military Pantheon of...

"Teach for Armenia" recruitment team will visit Artsakh

The recruitment team of "Teach for Armenia" will visit Artsakh on November 11-13.

Thanks to the "Long-Day School" in Vank, learning efficiency increased and jobs created

The implementation of the "Long Day School" program in the Gurgen Hayrapetyan secondary school of the...

Military

MOD: Artsakh army units did not open fire towards Azerbaijan positions

The Artsakh Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani position, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reported.

Azerbaijan army units open fire in direction of Armenia positions

On the night of November 8-9, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...

CSTO Chiefs of General Staffs to discuss military cooperation

The Chiefs of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of the CSTO member states will discuss the defense...

Azerbaijan army units open fire in direction of Armenia positions

On the night of November 6-7, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...

Armenian MOD: Azerbaijani Armed Forces open fire in direction of Armenian positions

At 7:40 p.m. on Friday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire with small arms of various caliber in...

Armenia, Russia discuss course of bilateral defense cooperation

Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Karen Brutyan met today with Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Colonel-General...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Culture

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Biden says he intends to run for re-election, will make final decision early in 2023

Vatican ready to offer its turf for talks on Ukraine

Trump says he will make ‘big announcement’ on November 15

Israeli embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on 'Victory Day'

