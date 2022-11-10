On November 10, the International Science Day is celebrated.

November 10, 2022, 11:31 Artsakh Scientific Center to run another workshop. Director

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Director of the Artsakh Scientific Center Anyuta Sargsyan referred to their achievements and the scientific research works currently being carried out.

During the 15 years of its activity, the Scientific Center has implemented 100 research projects, 19 of which will be completed in 2022. Five of the mentioned programs are being implemented within the framework of cooperation with the Science Committee of the Republic of Armenia, with the inclusion of the leading researchers of the institutes of the National Academy of Sciences,'' informed A. Sargsyan, adding that in the current year, the researchers of the Center participated in various international conferences; they have published about 40 scientific articles, 9 of them in high-ranking international scientific journals.

The director noted that the main mission of the Artsakh Scientific Center is the preparation of relevant personnel, the implementation of scientific and productive researches of an applied nature their contribution to the economy. The director of the scientific center states with satisfaction that the results of scientific research works in the field of natural sciences have already been implemented in various fields of the Artsakh economy.

According to Anyuta Sargsyan, with the direct support of Ashot Saghyan, the President of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, with the involvement of 7 scientific research institutes and mostly with their own funds, laboratories covering various fields of science have been created in the Artsakh Scientific Center, where promising young specialists are working. Anyuta Sargsyan noted that they plan to run another workshop based on the technology developed in the Artsakh Scientific Center.

"We will deepen the close cooperation with various scientific research institutes of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia and foreign scientific organizations, which will provide a new opportunity to be included in the arena of international scientific cooperation. It will have a beneficial effect on increasing the effectiveness of the scientific potential of the Artsakh Scientific Center and creating direct contacts with scientific organizations of other countries. We will continue the implementation of scientific research programs of modern importance," the director summarized.