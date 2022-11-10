During the working visit to Brussels, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan held a meeting with the EU Special Representative for Human Rights Mr. Eamon Gilmore, the Deputy Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia of the European External Action Service Mr. Luke Devigne, and the Head of Unit Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belorusand Eastern Partnership of the Directorate-General of Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Mr. David Cullen, the Office of the Ombudswoman said.

November 10, 2022, 10:02 At meeting with high-ranking EU representatives, Ombudswoman touches upon Azerbaijan’s continuous policy of Armenophobia

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meetings, the Human Rights Defender referred to the continuous policy of Armenophobia of the high-ranking officials of Azerbaijan, the manifestations of hate speech and hate crimes. The Defender presented details from the consequences of the September 13-14 Azerbaijani military attack on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, the war crimes committed, including the cases of torture and inhuman and degrading treatment. The Human Rights Defender presented to the interlocutors the ad hoc reports prepared by the Defender’s Office.

During the meeting with the EU Special Representative for Human Rights Mr. Eamon Gilmore, the Human Rights Defender presented the situation of human rights protection in Armenia, including the challenges in the combat against domestic violence, women’s economic empowerment, and the combat against discrimination. During her speech, Ms. Grigoryan underlined the importance of the application of the 2020 Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime to counter impunity in the region. Mr. Gilmore congratulated the Human Rights Defender on assuming the mandate, and expressed his readiness to deepen the cooperation.

During the meeting with the Deputy Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia of the European External Action Service Mr. Luke Devigne, the interlocutors discussed the consequences of the Azerbaijani military attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia, and their effect on the situation of the protection of human rights.

During the meeting with the Head of Unit of the Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belorussia, and Eastern Partnership of the Directorate-General of Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Mr. David Cullen, the Defender presented the implementation process of the EU-funded programs aimed at the protection and promotion of human rights and highlighted the high level of cooperation both with the Delegation of the European Union in Armenia and with international partners ensuring the implementation of the programs. Presenting the priorities of the Defender’s Office, Ms. Grigoryan registered the main needs, in response to which the EU partners reaffirmed their readiness to support the implementation of programs aimed at strengthening the institution and building its capacities.