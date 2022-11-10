Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

At meeting with high-ranking EU representatives, Ombudswoman touches upon Azerbaijan’s continuous policy of Armenophobia

During the working visit to Brussels, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan held a meeting with the EU Special Representative for Human Rights Mr. Eamon Gilmore, the Deputy Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia of the European External Action Service Mr. Luke Devigne, and the Head of Unit Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belorusand Eastern Partnership of the Directorate-General of Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Mr. David Cullen, the Office of the Ombudswoman said.

At meeting with high-ranking EU representatives, Ombudswoman touches upon Azerbaijan’s continuous policy of Armenophobia

At meeting with high-ranking EU representatives, Ombudswoman touches upon Azerbaijan’s continuous policy of Armenophobia

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meetings, the Human Rights Defender referred to the continuous policy of Armenophobia of the high-ranking officials of Azerbaijan, the manifestations of hate speech and hate crimes. The Defender presented details from the consequences of the September 13-14 Azerbaijani military attack on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, the war crimes committed, including the cases of torture and inhuman and degrading treatment. The Human Rights Defender presented to the interlocutors the ad hoc reports prepared by the Defender’s Office.

During the meeting with the EU Special Representative for Human Rights Mr. Eamon Gilmore, the Human Rights Defender presented the situation of human rights protection in Armenia, including the challenges in the combat against domestic violence, women’s economic empowerment, and the combat against discrimination. During her speech, Ms. Grigoryan underlined the importance of the application of the 2020 Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime to counter impunity in the region. Mr. Gilmore congratulated the Human Rights Defender on assuming the mandate, and expressed his readiness to deepen the cooperation.

During the meeting with the Deputy Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia of the European External Action Service Mr. Luke Devigne, the interlocutors discussed the consequences of the Azerbaijani military attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia, and their effect on the situation of the protection of human rights.

During the meeting with the Head of Unit of the Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belorussia, and Eastern Partnership of the Directorate-General of Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Mr. David Cullen, the Defender presented the implementation process of the EU-funded programs aimed at the protection and promotion of human rights and highlighted the high level of cooperation both with the Delegation of the European Union in Armenia and with international partners ensuring the implementation of the programs. Presenting the priorities of the Defender’s Office, Ms. Grigoryan registered the main needs, in response to which the EU partners reaffirmed their readiness to support the implementation of programs aimed at strengthening the institution and building its capacities.


     

Politics

At meeting with high-ranking EU representatives, Ombudswoman touches upon Azerbaijan’s continuous policy of Armenophobia

During the working visit to Brussels, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan held a meeting with the EU Special Representative for Human Rights Mr. Eamon Gilmore, the Deputy Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia of the European External Action Service Mr. Luke Devigne, and the Head of Unit Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belorusand Eastern Partnership of the Directorate-General of Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Mr. David Cullen, the Office of the Ombudswoman said.

All news from section

Armenia FM heading for Paris

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for France on November 10, the Armenian MFA said...

MFA says Russia promotes comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

Russia promotes comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman...

President Harutyunyan signed a number of laws

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of laws on November 9.

NATO to discuss increasing defense spending, supporting Ukraine in Vilnius in July

NATO will review a significant increase in defense spending and steps to continue its support for Ukraine...

ANCA-led coalition tips the scales against Dr. Oz’s election to U.S. Senate

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), leading a diverse coalition of Armenian, Greek, Jewish,...

Iran MFA. Azerbaijan president's reaction is incomprehensible

Iran is ready to support the solution of problems between Armenia and Azerbaijan—in bilateral and trilateral...

Economy

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on a working visit, the ministry said.

All news from section

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Dollar falls, euro rises

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in...

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows 74% - PM

Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...

Society

With the funding support of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, new apartment buildings being built in Ivanyan

In the district consisting of 15 apartment buildings under construction in the Ivanyan community of Artsakh's Askeran region, the construction of 5 more buildings have started.

All news from section

Artsakh State Minister pays tribute to memory of heroes fallen at 2020 War

State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan visited today the Military Pantheon of Stepanakert to pay tribute...

The President paid tribute to the memory of martyrs of the third Artsakh war

On November 9, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Military Pantheon of...

"Teach for Armenia" recruitment team will visit Artsakh

The recruitment team of "Teach for Armenia" will visit Artsakh on November 11-13.

Thanks to the "Long-Day School" in Vank, learning efficiency increased and jobs created

The implementation of the "Long Day School" program in the Gurgen Hayrapetyan secondary school of the...

"Long Day School" program implemented in Vaghuhas secondary school

The "Long Day School" program has been implemented in Grisha Muradyan secondary school of the community...

Military

MOD: Artsakh army units did not open fire towards Azerbaijan positions

The Artsakh Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani position, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reported.

All news from section

Azerbaijan army units open fire in direction of Armenia positions

On the night of November 8-9, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...

CSTO Chiefs of General Staffs to discuss military cooperation

The Chiefs of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of the CSTO member states will discuss the defense...

Azerbaijan army units open fire in direction of Armenia positions

On the night of November 6-7, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...

Armenian MOD: Azerbaijani Armed Forces open fire in direction of Armenian positions

At 7:40 p.m. on Friday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire with small arms of various caliber in...

Armenia, Russia discuss course of bilateral defense cooperation

Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Karen Brutyan met today with Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Colonel-General...

At meeting with high-ranking EU representatives, Ombudswoman touches upon Azerbaijan’s continuous policy of Armenophobia
Biden says he intends to run for re-election, will make final decision early in 2023
Armenia FM heading for Paris
MFA says Russia promotes comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations
President Harutyunyan signed a number of laws
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

All news from section

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

All news from section

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

All news from section

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

All news from section

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Biden says he intends to run for re-election, will make final decision early in 2023

All news from section

Vatican ready to offer its turf for talks on Ukraine

Trump says he will make ‘big announcement’ on November 15

Israeli embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on 'Victory Day'

Most Read

month

week

day

Search