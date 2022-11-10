Armenia FM heading for Paris

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for France on November 10, the Armenian MFA said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Paris from November 10.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Mirzoyan will meet with Foreign Minister of France Catherine Colonna and other French officials.

Foreign Minister of Armenia will participate in the Fifth Paris Peace Forum”, the statement says.