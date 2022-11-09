MFA says Russia promotes comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

Russia promotes comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Today it is two years since the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia adopted a statement on the complete cessation of fire and all military operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. This step put an end to the bloodshed and launched the process of establishing a peaceful life in the region," she said.

Zakharova noted that Russian peacekeepers deployed in accordance with the statement of November 9, 2020 are effectively carrying out their tasks, making a significant contribution to stabilizing the situation and ensuring security in the region.

"The leaders' bilateral agreements fixed in their statements dated November 9, 2020, on January 11 and November 26, 2021 as well as on October 31, 2022 have laid the basis for the launch of the process of comprehensive normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia."

According to her, the trilateral working group, co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers has done a lot of work on the track of unblocking of transport communications in the South Caucasus.

"Russia promotes a comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. We are leading the way towards the speedy implementation of concrete projects to unlock the economic and transport potential of the South Caucasus. In accordance with the leaders' statement dated November 26, 2021, a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with its subsequent demarcation with advisory assistance from Russia was established and started its work," the diplomat noted, adding that the activity of this mechanism is critical in terms of stabilizing the situation in the region.