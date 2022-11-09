Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of laws on November 9.

November 9, 2022, 17:24 President Harutyunyan signed a number of laws

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Harutyunyan signed a law ˮOn Making an Amendment to the Law ‘On Profit Tax'ˮ , a law ˮOn Making Changes and Amendments to the Law ‘On the 2022 State Budget of the Artsakh Republic'ˮ, ˮOn Making Changes and Amendments to the Law ‘On State Registration of Rights to Property'ˮ, ˮOn Making a Change to the Civil Procedure Codeˮ, ˮOn Making Changes and Amendments to the Law ‘On Advocacy'ˮ, ˮOn Making Changes and an Amendment to the Law ‘On Psychiatric Care'ˮ, ˮOn Making Changes to the Law ‘On Licensing'ˮ, ˮOn Making Changes to the Law on ‘Minimum Consumer Basket and Minimum Subsistence Budget'ˮ, ˮOn Making Changes to the Law ‘On Expropriation of Property for Public and State Needs'ˮ, ˮOn Making Changes to the Law ‘On the Coat of Arms of the Artsakh Republic'ˮ, ˮOn Making Changes to the Law ‘On Constitutional Proceedings'ˮ, ˮOn Making Changes to the Judicial Codeˮ, ˮOn Making Changes to the Law on ‘Technical Regulation'ˮ and ˮOn Making Changes to the Law on ‘Referendum'ˮ.