In the district consisting of 15 apartment buildings under construction in the Ivanyan community of Artsakh's Askeran region, the construction of 5 more buildings has started.

November 9, 2022, 16:20 With the funding support of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, new apartment buildings being built in Ivanyan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Urban Development of the Republic of Artsakh informed, noting that according to the project, like the previous 15 apartment buildings, the newly built buildings will also be three-storey, each with 6 three- and four-room apartments.

The construction is carried out by "Caravan", "Eurostroy", "Grand Alliance" LLCs and "Elitstroy" CJSC with the funding support of the"Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund.