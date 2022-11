State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan visited today the Military Pantheon of Stepanakert to pay tribute to the memory of heroes fallen at the 2020 Artsakh War, his Office said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ruben Vardanyan was accompanied by his advisors.

The State Minister expressed his solidarity to the relatives of fallen heroes who visited the memorial.