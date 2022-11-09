Head of Turkish Ministry of Agriculture: 10.1 million tons of grain exported from Ukrainian ports

Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci said that 432 dry cargo ships left Ukrainian ports as of Tuesday, with 10.1 million tons of grain exported as part of the product deal.
NATO will review a significant increase in defense spending and steps to continue its support for Ukraine at the next meeting to be held in Vilnius on July 11-12, 2023, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, Tass informs.
The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), leading a diverse coalition of Armenian, Greek, Jewish,...
Iran is ready to support the solution of problems between Armenia and Azerbaijan—in bilateral and trilateral...
After November 9, 2020, the situation in the region has completely changed, Artsakh Foreign Minister...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
During a press briefing on November 8 US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price commented on the latest...
Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, met with Bogdan Borusewicz, Vice President...
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on a working visit, the ministry said.
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in...
Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...
In the district consisting of 15 apartment buildings under construction in the Ivanyan community of Artsakh's Askeran region, the construction of 5 more buildings have started.
State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan visited today the Military Pantheon of Stepanakert to pay tribute...
On November 9, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Military Pantheon of...
The recruitment team of "Teach for Armenia" will visit Artsakh on November 11-13.
The implementation of the "Long Day School" program in the Gurgen Hayrapetyan secondary school of the...
The "Long Day School" program has been implemented in Grisha Muradyan secondary school of the community...
The Artsakh Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani position, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reported.
On the night of November 8-9, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...
The Chiefs of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of the CSTO member states will discuss the defense...
On the night of November 6-7, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...
At 7:40 p.m. on Friday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire with small arms of various caliber in...
Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Karen Brutyan met today with Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Colonel-General...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
