Head of Turkish Ministry of Agriculture: 10.1 million tons of grain exported from Ukrainian ports

Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci said that 432 dry cargo ships left Ukrainian ports as of Tuesday, with 10.1 million tons of grain exported as part of the product deal.

November 9, 2022

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "432 ships left Ukrainian ports, the volume of grain exported through the 'grain corridor' is 10.1 million tons. The lion's share - about 60%, or six million tons - goes to European countries. Asian countries get 21.4%, and even less - African countries. The main thing here is that the countries qualified by the UN as needy, they receive only 5%," Kirisci said in an interview with AHaber television channel, News.am informs.

According to him, Turkey intends to engage in processing of Russian grain, which Mr. Putin is ready to provide free of charge to the countries in need: "We can supply it in the form of flour, pasta, buckwheat. This is a step both in terms of humanity and reconciliation.