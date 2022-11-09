Iran MFA. Azerbaijan president's reaction is incomprehensible

Iran is ready to support the solution of problems between Armenia and Azerbaijan—in bilateral and trilateral formats. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Iran, Nasser Kanaani, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Our principle policy is based on good-neighborliness and expanding relations with all neighbors, and strengthening relations with a neighbor does not mean that these relations are directed against the other neighbor," Kanaani emphasized.

According to him, Iran has always emphasized the protection of the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the peaceful settlement of their differences—and adhering to the rights within the framework of international rights.

"That is why Iran has condemned the occupation of Azerbaijan's territories and supported—at the highest level—the liberation of lands," Kanaani said.

Also, he reflected on the recent statements made by the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, regarding Iran's relations with Armenia.

"For nearly two years now, the officials of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been holding bilateral and multilateral meetings at various political, military and security levels, on the path of permanent peace and reconciliation, which Iran supports. But the reasons for Baku's concerns regarding the neighboring meetings are incomprehensible," Kanaani said.

Speaking about the military exercises of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran near the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Iranian diplomat called them routine and pre-planned, about which the two neighboring countries were informed in advance through official channels.

As per Kanaani, the way to resolve the Caucasus issue goes through the capitals of the countries of the region, not by turning to extra-regional forces.

Iran, Kanaani added, once again declares its readiness to support the resolution of unresolved issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia in various formats, including bilateral and trilateral formats, as well as the cooperation mechanism in the "3+3" format in which the three countries of the South Caucasus—Armenia , Georgia, and Azerbaijan—plus Russia, Turkey, and Iran participate.