Politics

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan has become more aggressive, brazen with Turkey's support

After November 9, 2020, the situation in the region has completely changed, Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan told NEWS.am.

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "November 9 was written in blood in the history of the Armenian people. On the one hand, the bloody war ended that day, but on the other hand, the results of that war are heavy and cruel—and we are still feeling the consequences. Moreover, after the 44-day war, Azerbaijan became more aggressive and brazen, with the support of Turkey.

After November 9, the situation is different, [there is] another South Caucasus, another Azerbaijan, another Artsakh, another Armenia.

But even in this difficult moment, we have no right to be broken. Regardless of everything, we must fight to the end, conduct the right policy, try to get out of the difficult situation. And if we do everything right, it is possible to turn the wheel of history," Babayan added.


     

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

"Teach for Armenia" recruitment team will visit Artsakh

The recruitment team of "Teach for Armenia" will visit Artsakh on November 11-13.

MOD: Artsakh army units did not open fire towards Azerbaijan positions

The Artsakh Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani position, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reported.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Nelly Baghdasaryan, Advisor on International Relations of the President of the Artsakh Republic had a...

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Vatican ready to offer its turf for talks on Ukraine

