After November 9, 2020, the situation in the region has completely changed, Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan told NEWS.am.

November 9, 2022, 12:40 Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan has become more aggressive, brazen with Turkey’s support

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "November 9 was written in blood in the history of the Armenian people. On the one hand, the bloody war ended that day, but on the other hand, the results of that war are heavy and cruel—and we are still feeling the consequences. Moreover, after the 44-day war, Azerbaijan became more aggressive and brazen, with the support of Turkey.

After November 9, the situation is different, [there is] another South Caucasus, another Azerbaijan, another Artsakh, another Armenia.

But even in this difficult moment, we have no right to be broken. Regardless of everything, we must fight to the end, conduct the right policy, try to get out of the difficult situation. And if we do everything right, it is possible to turn the wheel of history," Babayan added.