Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on a working visit, the ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the visit the Armenian officials met with Iran’s Vice President Masoud Mirkazemi, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ehsan Khandouzi and a number of other top officials.

During their meeting the Armenian and Iranian finance ministers highlighted several economic priorities between the neighbor countries, particularly the implementation of 3 billion USD trade annually, reaching the goods exchange volume to 5 million tones, as well as the facilitation and development of financial, banking, commercial and customs relations.

In his remarks the Armenian Minister said that productive and constructive discussions were held during the visit in Iran. He also highlighted constantly developing and strengthening the cooperation between Iran and Armenia.

“The economic and political relations of Iran and Armenia have a history of decades. The basis of all ongoing talks is this long-lasting cooperation between the two countries, and the goal to reach the level of commercial relations between Armenia and Iran to three billion dollars is an evidence of these main bases”.

Touching upon the 25% growth registered in the volume of economic exchanges between the two countries, the minister said that this year this growth will comprise over 40%.