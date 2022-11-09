The recruitment team of "Teach for Armenia" will visit Artsakh on November 11-13.

November 9, 2022, 11:47 "Teach for Armenia" recruitment team will visit Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic said, noting that "Teach for Armenia" is an educational foundation, aimed at having such an Armenia and Artsakh where children, regardless of the socio-economic status, will have an opportunity to discover their full potential through excellent education. "The mission of the foundation is to promote the nationwide movement of young people for the sake of expanding the educational opportunities of all children in Armenia and Artsakh.

The recruitment team of "Teacher for Armenia" will be in Stepanakert on November 11-13.

The team is planning various games and gifts.