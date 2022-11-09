International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of war, Member of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interview is presented below:

On September 13, 2022, Azerbaijan launched a massive attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia from different directions of the border, targeting also the civilian settlements. As a result of the attack Azerbaijan has occupied some parts of the sovereign territory of Armenia. At the same time, threats to use force against Armenia are not stopping from Baku. In your opinion, what steps are necessary so that Azerbaijan withdraws its troops from Armenia’s territory and returns to constructive negotiations?

Azerbaijan must respect the internationally negotiated agreements, cease hostilities, and return prisoners of war. The international community must take a stronger line with Baku, although I fear with attention focusing on Ukraine and Asia at the moment, the Azeri leadership will feel emboldened to keep escalating.

How do you assess the work of the European Parliament with regard to the Azerbaijani aggression? Does the European Parliament take all the necessary steps to return Azerbaijan to a constructive path and stop the occupation of Armenia’s territory?

I think the truth is that the European Parliament has limited influence in this conflict. We can try and influence, but the truth is that until Turkey decides to act responsibly the Azeri authorities will believe they can act with relative impunity.

Do you consider it possible for the EU to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan, taking into account the fact that most of the EU member states have stated that Azerbaijan has initiated the attack as a result of which some parts of the Armenian territory remain occupied? So far, calls for the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops to their initial positions have been made, but, it seems, no practical steps are being taken on this direction.

I am not a great supporter of sanctions, especially sanctions imposed by the EU alone. I believe that the member states should be more vociferous in their condemnation of aggression, and diplomatically explore ways of isolating Baku?

Recently it was announced that a fact-finding mission of MEPs will arrive in Armenia. You were also included in the delegation. Can you please present the goal of the mission? What works have you done in Armenia and what is going to be the result of that work?

The goal is exactly as you describe - fact-finding. If we are to report to our colleagues in Brussels it is important to have discussions with those directly affected by the Azeri aggression. We are therefore in talks with Armenian stakeholders, and in Brussels we can agree on how to proceed.