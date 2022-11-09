International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of war, Member of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of war, Member of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.
After November 9, 2020, the situation in the region has completely changed, Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan told NEWS.am.
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
During a press briefing on November 8 US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price commented on the latest...
Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, met with Bogdan Borusewicz, Vice President...
The current occupied and ethnically cleansed Shushi is a real example of the centuries-old and unchanging...
Turkey reiterated its full and unconditional support for Azerbaijan.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed the support of the United States to the peace talks...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in...
Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...
The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.
The recruitment team of "Teach for Armenia" will visit Artsakh on November 11-13.
The implementation of the "Long Day School" program in the Gurgen Hayrapetyan secondary school of the...
The "Long Day School" program has been implemented in Grisha Muradyan secondary school of the community...
Armenia’s 2023 state budget envisages allocating 2 billion drams for the state assistance program...
The main success in the healthcare system of the Republic of Artsakh, according to the pre-election program...
The realization of the "Long Day School" program needs some revisions, but I definitely consider it very...
The Artsakh Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani position, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reported.
On the night of November 8-9, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...
The Chiefs of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of the CSTO member states will discuss the defense...
On the night of November 6-7, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...
At 7:40 p.m. on Friday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire with small arms of various caliber in...
Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Karen Brutyan met today with Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Colonel-General...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Nelly Baghdasaryan, Advisor on International Relations of the President of the Artsakh Republic had a...
month
week
day