The Artsakh Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani position, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reported.

November 9, 2022, 10:35 MOD: Artsakh army units did not open fire towards Azerbaijan positions

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement disseminated by the Azerbaijan MOD that the units of the Artsakh Defense Army allegedly opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of the Martun region of Artsakh on the night of November 8-9 is another disinformation, the Artsakh MOD stated.