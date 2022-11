On the night of November 8-9, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons of various calibers, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: As of 10 am Wednesday, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.