Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, met with Bogdan Borusewicz, Vice President of the Senate of the Republic of Poland on November 8 in Warsaw, the Office of the Security Council of Armenia stated.

November 9, 2022, 09:40 Armen Grigoryan and the Vice President of the Polish Senate discuss security challenges of South Caucasus

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The parties discussed the existing security challenges in the South Caucasus. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia presented the regional developments.

Armen Grigoryan and Bogdan Borusewicz emphasized the process of establishing democratic institutions in Armenia. In this context, Bogdan Borusewicz expressed his support for democratic Armenia.