Trump says he will make ‘big announcement’ on November 15

Former US President Donald Trump will make "a very big statement" on November 15 at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, as he himself told supporters at a political rally in Ohio.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Trump said. The former US president did not elaborate, saying that he did not want to "detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical election."

Earlier reports said that Trump was expected to announce his plans to run for president in 2024 after the midterm congressional elections.

The US will hold its midterm elections on November 8 to elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives and one-third of senators. According to a number of forecasts, the Republican Party is likely to increase its representation in both chambers of the US Congress, which will provide it with an opportunity to obstruct some of the incumbent Democratic administration’s initiatives.