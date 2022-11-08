Thanks to the

The implementation of the "Long Day School" program in the Gurgen Hayrapetyan secondary school of the Vank community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has provided an opportunity to increase the efficiency of the process of student preparation, and new jobs have also been created.

November 8, 2022, 14:50

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with"Artsakhpress", the school director Aram Balayan noted that the activity of the "Long Day School" had given satisfactory results during that period.

"In our educational center, the "Long Day School" program, in which 188 students participate, has been operating for two years. We have 6 groups. 11 teachers work.

Children are also given a meal at school. In order to organize that process, 4 chefs have been hired," said A. Balayan, informing that the school has all the possible conditions to properly organize the implementation of the project.