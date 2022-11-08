Turkey reiterated its full and unconditional support for Azerbaijan.

November 8, 2022, 17:02 Turkey voices its full and unconditional support for Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to media reports, in a publication, the Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulated Azerbaijan "on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day."

"Turkey will continue to act in full solidarity and coordination with Azerbaijan to enhance security, stability and cooperation throughout the South Caucasus, including the reconstruction and rehabilitation of lands liberated from occupation," the publication said, News.am informs.

Thus, Turkey, with whose full support Azerbaijan unleashed aggressive war against Artsakh and Armenia in autumn of 2020, has reiterated its readiness to support any aggression of Azerbaijan.

Turkey, a member of the NATO bloc, is supplying offensive weapons to Azerbaijan. And it was Turkey that organized the transfer of mercenaries and terrorists from the Middle East to the war zone in Nagorno-Karabakh.