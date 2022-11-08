Artsakhpress

Israeli embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on 'Victory Day'

The Israeli embassy in Baku congratulated Azerbaijan on "victory day."

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to media reports, in a Twitter post, the embassy congratulated Azerbaijan on "victory day" and wished "the entire region peace, prosperity and a future full of hope."

"Victory" refers to the outcome of the aggressive war unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Artsakh and Armenia in the fall of 2020. Thus, Israel expressed its support for the aggression and attempted ethnic cleansing against Armenians.

Such support for genocidal policies seems more than strange from a Jewish Holocaust survivor.


     

Turkey voices its full and unconditional support for Azerbaijan

Turkey reiterated its full and unconditional support for Azerbaijan.

‘30-plus years of conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh have had tremendous human, material costs’ – Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed the support of the United States to the peace talks...

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to expedite negotiations and organize another meeting in coming weeks

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan...

President Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation

On November 7,  President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation...

Analysis: Iran turns attention to the Caucasus

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian’s three-day visit to Armenia and the Islamic Revolutionary...

Russia calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from raising tensions - Kremlin spox

Russia calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from steps that may raise tensions on the line of contact,...

Mirzoyan-Blinken-Bayramov meeting to take place in Washington D.C.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani Foreign...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Dollar falls, euro rises

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in...

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows 74% - PM

Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...

Extended-format meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan

The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.

"Long Day School" program implemented in Vaghuhas secondary school

The "Long Day School" program has been implemented in Grisha Muradyan secondary school of the community of  Vaghuhas of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

Armenian government to allocate 2 bln drams to housing assistance program for displaced Artsakh residents

Armenia’s 2023 state budget envisages allocating 2 billion drams for the state assistance program...

One of the main achievements is the introduction of free healthcare programs for the entire society. Artak Beglaryan

The main success in the healthcare system of the Republic of Artsakh, according to the pre-election program...

Realization of the "Long Day School" program is one of the main successes of the educational sector. Artsakh State Mnister

The realization of the "Long Day School" program needs some revisions, but I definitely consider it very...

Despite the crisis situation, great rehabilitation work carried out during this period. Artak Beglaryan

It should be taken into account that I assumed the duties of the Artsakh State Minister on June 1, 2021,...

We use the term "route" - Russian foreign ministry spox corrects Turkish reporter’s question on “Zangezur corridor”

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in response to the question of Anadolu news agency...

CSTO Chiefs of General Staffs to discuss military cooperation

The Chiefs of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of the CSTO member states will discuss the defense cooperation via a video conference on November 10, Spokesperson of the CSTO Joint Staff Vladislav Shchegrikovich said, reports TASS.

Azerbaijan army units open fire in direction of Armenia positions

On the night of November 6-7, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...

Armenian MOD: Azerbaijani Armed Forces open fire in direction of Armenian positions

At 7:40 p.m. on Friday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire with small arms of various caliber in...

Armenia, Russia discuss course of bilateral defense cooperation

Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Karen Brutyan met today with Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Colonel-General...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani statement on opening fire at border

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement claiming that...

Secretaries of CIS Security Councils to discuss nuclear security at Moscow meeting

The Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS states will discuss issues relating to ensuring nuclear...

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Nelly Baghdasaryan, Advisor on International Relations of the President of the Artsakh Republic had a...

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

Trump says he will make ‘big announcement’ on November 15

Israeli embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on 'Victory Day'

North Korea denies any arms dealings with Russia

Ukrainian president loses one-third of Telegram subscribers

