November 8, 2022, 14:05 Israeli embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on 'Victory Day'

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to media reports, in a Twitter post, the embassy congratulated Azerbaijan on "victory day" and wished "the entire region peace, prosperity and a future full of hope."

"Victory" refers to the outcome of the aggressive war unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Artsakh and Armenia in the fall of 2020. Thus, Israel expressed its support for the aggression and attempted ethnic cleansing against Armenians.

Such support for genocidal policies seems more than strange from a Jewish Holocaust survivor.