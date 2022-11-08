CSTO Chiefs of General Staffs to discuss military cooperation

The Chiefs of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of the CSTO member states will discuss the defense cooperation via a video conference on November 10, Spokesperson of the CSTO Joint Staff Vladislav Shchegrikovich said, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The session will be led by Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation/First Deputy Minister of Defense.

The Chiefs of General Staffs of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, as well as Chief of CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, as well as CSTO Deputy Secretary General Takhir Khayrulloyev will participate in the session.

The sides will discuss the military security challenges and threats in the CSTO collective security regions, and the ways to counter those challenges, the development of the CSTO peacekeeping potential, including in terms of joining the UN peacekeeping activities, etc.