North Korea has denied any arms dealings with Russia, TASS reports citing Reuters.

November 8, 2022, 11:19 North Korea denies any arms dealings with Russia

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We once again make clear that we have never had 'arms dealings' with Russia and that we have no plan to do so in the future,” Reuters quoted a statement reported by KCNA on Tuesday.