US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed the support of the United States to the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

November 8, 2022, 10:29 ‘30-plus years of conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh have had tremendous human, material costs’ – Blinken

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Before the trilateral meeting with the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Washington D.C., Blinken delivered remarks, stating that direct dialogue is the best way to a truly durable peace.

“The United States is committed to the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Direct dialogue is the best way to a truly durable peace, and we are very pleased to support that.

The United States strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial independence of both Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the 1991 restoration of independence was a vitally important moment in guaranteeing the rights of both countries, rights that we strongly support.

I think it’s also fair to say that 30-plus years of conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh have had tremendous human, material costs – lives lost, scars that are deep. But what we are seeing now are real steps, and courageous steps, by both countries to put the past behind and to work toward a durable peace. Both countries are working to that end and to, ultimately, a brighter future for the South Caucasus – a future of peace, countries at peace, countries working together for a better future”, the Secretary of State said.

He added that “the United States, as a friend to both Armenia and Azerbaijan, is committed to doing everything that we can to support you in this effort; to walk the path to a durable peace with you, to help in any way that we can”.