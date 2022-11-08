‘30-plus years of conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh have had tremendous human, material costs’ – Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed the support of the United States to the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed the support of the United States to the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed the support of the United States to the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan...
On November 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation...
Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian’s three-day visit to Armenia and the Islamic Revolutionary...
Russia calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from steps that may raise tensions on the line of contact,...
Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani Foreign...
Former State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said he has decided to continue his service and dedication...
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent, trading data show. The trigger for the rise in prices was the fact that Russia announced it was suspending the grain deal, news.am informs.
The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in...
Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...
The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic...
The "Long Day School" program has been implemented in Grisha Muradyan secondary school of the community of Vaghuhas of Artsakh’s Martakert region.
Armenia’s 2023 state budget envisages allocating 2 billion drams for the state assistance program...
The main success in the healthcare system of the Republic of Artsakh, according to the pre-election program...
The realization of the "Long Day School" program needs some revisions, but I definitely consider it very...
It should be taken into account that I assumed the duties of the Artsakh State Minister on June 1, 2021,...
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in response to the question of Anadolu news agency...
On the night of November 6-7, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons of various calibers, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
At 7:40 p.m. on Friday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire with small arms of various caliber in...
Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Karen Brutyan met today with Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Colonel-General...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement claiming that...
The Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS states will discuss issues relating to ensuring nuclear...
According to the 2023 state budget of Armenia, the defense spending will comprise 506 billion drams which...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Nelly Baghdasaryan, Advisor on International Relations of the President of the Artsakh Republic had a...
month
week
day