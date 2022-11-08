Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting on 7 November 2022 in Washington DC, USA.

November 8, 2022, 09:10 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to expedite negotiations and organize another meeting in coming weeks

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ministers were hosted at the Blair House where a joint meeting with the Secretary of State Antony Blinken also took place, the Armenian MFA said.

The Ministers shared views on the elements of a possible peace treaty and acknowledged that there is a range of issues that still need to be addressed. Both sides reiterated the commitments undertaken by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in their meetings on October 6th in Prague and October 31st in Sochi.

They agreed to expedite their negotiations and organize another meeting in the coming weeks.

Both Ministers expressed their appreciation to the US side for hosting the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.