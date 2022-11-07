On November 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation with the participation of the heads of National Assembly factions and chairpersons of the standing commissions, the Presidential Office stated.

November 7, 2022, 17:39 President Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: A range of issues related to the domestic and foreign policy were on the discussion agenda. Reference was made to the structural changes in the expenditure part of the 2023 State Budget.



NA Chairman Arthur Tovmasyan, State Minister Ruben Vardanyan and other officials partook in the consultation.