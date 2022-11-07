Ukrainian president loses one-third of Telegram subscribers

The number of subscribers to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s official Telegram channel has dropped by one-third since March, according to data from the Telegram channels and groups catalog TGStat.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to TGStat, the number of Zelensky’s subscribers started to increase dramatically in late February, passing the 1.5 mln mark in mid-March. However, readers’ interest in his channel began to gradually decrease later so the number of subscribers stood at a little over one mln in August.

The number remained above one mln until recently but now, it stands at 997,782. According to TGStat, 10,372 people unsubscribed from the channel in the past week.