Russia calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from steps that may raise tensions on the line of contact, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, reports TASS.

November 7, 2022, 15:23 Russia calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from raising tensions - Kremlin spox

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Indeed, a statement adopted at a trilateral meeting in Sochi highlighted the determination of the parties, Azerbaijan and Armenia, to resolve the issue solely through peaceful political and diplomatic means. This is why we continue to urge the parties to refrain from dangerous actions and steps that may raise tensions on the line of contact,” he said, commenting on reports of shelling attacks.