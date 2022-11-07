Global brands Lancome, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani to resume supplies to Russia

Perfume and cosmetics brands Lancome, Redken, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani and Kerastase have been waived from the list of parallel imports as these multinationals decided to resume supplies of products to Russia, TASS informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Yes, the brands in question have been exempted, which means parallel imports are not permitted as far as they are concerned. This was enabled by the companies’ decision to resume supplies of their products to Russia," the ministry explained.

That said, the exemptions will come into force in three months, which will enable those that acquired the products to import them into Russia within three months after the publication of the order, the ministry added.

The Industry and Trade Ministry published the list of more than 50 categories of goods, which will be available for parallel imports, in early May. The list includes a wide range of products from herbs to medications, and from soap to weapons. The parallel import mechanism has been extended until 2023.