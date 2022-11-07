A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15S fighter jet crashed at the King Abdulaziz Air Base training area due to a technical malfunction, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense said on Monday, Khaleej Times reported.

November 7, 2022, 12:29 Fighter jet crashes in Saudi Arabia

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The air crew, which consisted of two officers, survived the crash after using their ejector seats, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited Brigadier General Turki Al Maliki as saying.

"No injuries or ground damages have been reported," the ministry's spokesperson said.

"An investigation committee has commenced its tasks to uncover the details and reasons behind this incident," SPA quoted Al Maliki as saying.