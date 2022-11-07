The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport has extended restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central part of the country until November 15, TASS reports.

November 7, 2022, 11:13 Russia extends restrictions on flights to 11 airports until November 15

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Temporary flight restrictions to 11 airports in southern and central Russia have been extended until November 15, 2022,” the agency’s statement said.

Flights to airports in Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista are temporarily restricted.