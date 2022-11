Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet in Washington D.C. on November 7, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

November 7, 2022, 10:00 Mirzoyan-Blinken-Bayramov meeting to take place in Washington D.C.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “At the initiative of the American side, a trilateral meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will take place on November 7th in Washington”, the ministry said.