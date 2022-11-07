Azerbaijan army units open fire in direction of Armenia positions

On the night of November 6-7, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons of various calibers, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs that the Armenian side has no losses.

As of 8am Monday, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.