Former State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said he has decided to continue his service and dedication to the state and the people, accepting State Minister Ruben Vardanyan’s proposal to be part of the team.

November 5, 2022, 12:06 Artak Beglaryan appointed advisor to State Minister of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement on social media, Beglaryan said that he will serve as an advisor to the State Minister.

“I have decided to continue my service and dedication to the state and the people, accepting Ruben Vardanyan's proposal to be part of the team. Therefore, I will serve as an advisor to the State Minister, which is the lowest possible position discussed with the President and Mr. Vardanyan, but is the most optimal option for the effective realization of my potential at this stage. As I’ve reiterated for me it is not the status that is important, but the values and the results. In addition to the efforts of ensuring smooth transition, I will assume specific powers and functions in solving both urgent and strategic problems”, Beglaryan said.

He thanked President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan for the opportunity to serve the state and the people.

“I assumed the powers of the State Minister under difficult conditions, months after the disastrous war, aware of the extent of the responsibility before our people, the President, my colleagues and the next generations. In these critical conditions, within the framework of my powers and abilities, I have done everything possible in the direction of finding operative and systematic solutions to problems. Let the people, the President and colleagues evaluate how far I have succeeded and failed, however, I think that in that hard situation important and extensive works have been done by the Government with the President’s leadership. I have presented my brief assessments of what I did and what I didn't do in press conference”, he said.

Beglaryan stated that during his tenure he was guided by the Constitution, the legislations of the Republic, his conscience, values, principles and national and state interests.

“Although I am not fully satisfied with the results of my activity, my conscience is clear and my heart is at peace that I have devoted myself unreservedly and contributed to the maximum of my potential. I apologize to all my compatriots for any of my omissions and any disappointments that I may have caused. Be sure that the reasons were not my indifference and indolence, but the limitations of resources, capabilities and functions”, he noted.