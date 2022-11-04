Armenian MOD: Azerbaijani Armed Forces open fire in direction of Armenian positions

At 7:40 p.m. on Friday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire with small arms of various caliber in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Defense Ministry informed.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: No casualties on the Armenian side. As of 10 p.m., the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable.