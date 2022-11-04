Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that it was important to evacuate Kherson residents from the most dangerous areas.

November 4, 2022, 17:49 Putin highlights need to evacuate Kherson residents from dangerous areas

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Now it is, of course, necessary to relocate those who live in Kherson from the most dangerous zone because civilians should not suffer from bombardments, from some offensive, counter-offensive and other measures related to military activities," the head of state said.

The Russian leader laid flowers together with participants in youth and volunteer organizations at the monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky on Moscow’s Red Square earlier on Friday on Russia’s Unity Day celebrated on November 4 and talked with young people.

Russian President laid flowers at the monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky, which opened after reconstruction on Moscow’s Red Square, on Russia’s Unity Day on Friday.

The president said earlier that at the beginning of the 17th century the country was on the verge of losing its sovereignty, but the people of Russia did not allow this, and, having united in a militia army led by Minin and Pozharsky, defended their homeland.