Armenia has officially invited the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, to visit Armenia. Tsovinar Khachatryan, spokesperson of the National Assembly (NA) speaker, informed NEWS.am.

November 4, 2022, 17:29 Iran parliament speaker to visit Armenia

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have officially invited; we cannot say anything about the dates at the moment," said Khachatryan.

Earlier, the RFE/RL Armenian Service, citing an anonymous representative of the NA, had reported that the speaker of the Iranian legislature will visit Armenia.

But the specific date of the visit by this high-ranking Iranian official was not specified.