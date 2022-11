Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Karen Brutyan met today with Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Colonel-General Aleksandr Fomin during his working visit in the Russian Federation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

November 4, 2022, 16:58 Armenia, Russia discuss course of bilateral defense cooperation

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sides discussed the course of the bilateral military and military-technical cooperation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.