The "Long Day School" program has been implemented in Grisha Muradyan secondary school of the community of Vaghuhas of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

November 4, 2022, 16:02 "Long Day School" program implemented in Vaghuhas secondary school

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the educational center Armen Grigoryan informed "Artsakhpress".



"The "Long Day School" has been operating in our school for 3 days, in which 133 students of grades 1-9 participate.

Before the implementation of the program, we did preparatory work, as a result of which we have formed 4 groups andfurnished 2 classrooms,’’ said A. Grigoryan, assuring that both students and parents accepted the implementation of the program with satisfaction.



Referring to the problems of the school, the director noted that they do not have a gymnasium. Physical education classes are held in the playground next to the school and in the classrooms in winter.

Alenush Grigoryan, the head of the department of educational programs of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic, Alenush Grigoryan informed “Artsakhpress” that for the implementation of the program in Vaghuhas secondary school, teachers' trainings were organized.