Turkey, Russia agree to supply grain to countries in need for free - Erdogan

Turkey and Russia have agreed to supply food countries in need free of charge, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "During our talks with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, we agreed to ship grain free of charge to countries in need. We will ensure that bulk grain ships reach countries that are currently suffering from a severe food crisis and famine," the Turkish leader stressed.

According to Erdogan, he also discussed the initiative with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. In addition, the president announced his intention to raise the issue of food supply to African countries at the upcoming G20 summit in Bali.

Erdogan stressed that the attempts of Western countries to teach the lessons of humanity, while ignoring the suffering of people in Africa, is a shame. At the same time, he noted that Turkey is not surprised by Europe’s mentality and behavior, but does not accept it.

On November 2, President Putin announced that even if it withdraws from the grain deal, Russia is ready to supply grain to the poorest countries. He made a special emphasis on the fact that the grain deal was carried out under the pretext of ensuring the interests of the food security of the poorest countries, but only 4% of the grain was delivered to them from the territory of Ukraine. He also assured that Russia would not interfere with the supply of grain from Ukraine to Turkey in the future.


     

Spain’s Congress of Deputies expresses solidarity to Armenia, votes against agreement with Azerbaijan

The Congress of Deputies of Spain, the lower house of the parliament, did not approve the international agreement signed with Azerbaijan as a sign of solidarity with Armenia.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent, trading data show. The trigger for the rise in prices was the fact that Russia announced it was suspending the grain deal, news.am informs.

"Long Day School" program implemented in Vaghuhas secondary school

The "Long Day School" program has been implemented in Grisha Muradyan secondary school of the community of  Vaghuhas of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

Armenia, Russia discuss course of bilateral defense cooperation

Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Karen Brutyan met today with Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Colonel-General Aleksandr Fomin during his working visit in the Russian Federation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Nelly Baghdasaryan, Advisor on International Relations of the President of the Artsakh Republic had a...

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Turkey, Russia agree to supply grain to countries in need for free - Erdogan

