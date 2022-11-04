US embassy expresses concern about human rights violation in Azerbaijan

The US embassy expressed concern about the obstacles to peaceful assemblies in Azerbaijan, Turan reported.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''We remain concerned about pressure on citizens exercising their constitutional rights in Azerbaijan. We call on the government to respect the rights of its citizens, including the right to peaceful assembly,'' said US embassy spokeswoman Alys Spensley, answering a question about the Azerbaijani authorities blocking the rights of citizens to hold street rallies.

In recent years, the Azerbaijani authorities have imposed a ban on street protests by opposition and civil groups, in defiance of the First Article of the Azerbaijani Constitution and the law on freedom of assembly.