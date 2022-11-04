Artsakhpress

US embassy expresses concern about human rights violation in Azerbaijan

The US embassy expressed concern about the obstacles to peaceful assemblies in Azerbaijan, Turan reported.

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''We remain concerned about pressure on citizens exercising their constitutional rights in Azerbaijan. We call on the government to respect the rights of its citizens, including the right to peaceful assembly,'' said US embassy spokeswoman Alys Spensley, answering a question about the Azerbaijani authorities blocking the rights of citizens to hold street rallies.

In recent years, the Azerbaijani authorities have imposed a ban on street protests by opposition and civil groups, in defiance of the First Article of the Azerbaijani Constitution and the law on freedom of assembly.


     

Spain’s Congress of Deputies expresses solidarity to Armenia, votes against agreement with Azerbaijan

The Congress of Deputies of Spain, the lower house of the parliament, did not approve the international agreement signed with Azerbaijan as a sign of solidarity with Armenia.

President Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Ruben Vardanyan as a Minister of State

On November 4, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on releasing Artak...

NATO supports normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan - Secretary General’s Special Representative

NATO supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and welcomes the efforts...

President Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation with...

There is progress in Armenia-Turkey normalization: FM hopes for positive results in near future

There is progress in the process of normalization of the relations between Armenia and Turkey, the talks...

Armenian FM explains path to stable peace to Azerbaijan

In all directions around which Armenia is negotiating with Azerbaijan, it meets Azerbaijan maximalist...

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in US

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and US Secretary...

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent, trading data show. The trigger for the rise in prices was the fact that Russia announced it was suspending the grain deal, news.am informs.

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Dollar falls, euro rises

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in...

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows 74% - PM

Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...

Extended-format meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan

The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.

Russia PM in Yerevan, to discuss with EEU colleagues single oil, natural gas markets’ formation

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic...

Armenian government to allocate 2 bln drams to housing assistance program for displaced Artsakh residents

Armenia’s 2023 state budget envisages allocating 2 billion drams for the state assistance program aimed at ensuring housing affordability for the families displaced from several regions of Artsakh, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan said during the debate of the 2023 state budget draft at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees.

One of the main achievements is the introduction of free healthcare programs for the entire society. Artak Beglaryan

The main success in the healthcare system of the Republic of Artsakh, according to the pre-election program...

Realization of the "Long Day School" program is one of the main successes of the educational sector. Artsakh State Mnister

The realization of the "Long Day School" program needs some revisions, but I definitely consider it very...

Despite the crisis situation, great rehabilitation work carried out during this period. Artak Beglaryan

It should be taken into account that I assumed the duties of the Artsakh State Minister on June 1, 2021,...

We use the term "route" - Russian foreign ministry spox corrects Turkish reporter’s question on “Zangezur corridor”

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in response to the question of Anadolu news agency...

A new playground being built in Askeran

The construction of a new playground in the town of Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh is in its final...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani statement on opening fire at border

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement claiming that overnight November 3-4 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the border.

Secretaries of CIS Security Councils to discuss nuclear security at Moscow meeting

The Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS states will discuss issues relating to ensuring nuclear...

Armenia’s 2023 state budget envisages 35% increase in defense spending

According to the 2023 state budget of Armenia, the defense spending will comprise 506 billion drams which...

71 servicemen discharged from hospitals after Azeri attack in September

71 of the wounded servicemen in the latest Azerbaijani aggression completed treatment and were discharged...

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

On October 25, at 1:30 a.m, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber...

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan again spread misinformation

The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has once again spread misinformation, claiming that the units of...

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Nelly Baghdasaryan, Advisor on International Relations of the President of the Artsakh Republic had a...

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

Turkey, Russia agree to supply grain to countries in need for free - Erdogan

Biden and Erdogan to meet at G-20 summit

German government urges its citizens to leave Iran

