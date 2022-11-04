President Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Ruben Vardanyan as a Minister of State

On November 4, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on releasing Artak Beglaryan from the position of the Minister of State.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ruben Vardanyan was appointed Minister of State.



According to another decree of the Head of the State, an amendment was made to the decree of the Artsakh Republic President "On Coordination of the Activities of Ministers by the Minister of State of the Artsakh Republic", according to which the Minister of State will coordinate the activities of the following ministers:



1) Minister of Healthcare

2) Minister of Justice

3) Minister of Foreign Affairs

4) Minister of Agriculture

5) Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports

6) Minister of Social Development and Migration

7) Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure

8) Minister of Municipal Engineering

9) Minister of Finance and Economy.

Pursuant to another decree of the President signed on the same day, changes and amendments were made to the decree of the President "On Establishing the Procedure for Organizing the Activities of the Artsakh Republic Government and Other State Administration Bodies", according to which the Minister of State is also assigned the functions of coordinating the activities of the heads of the following state administration bodies of the Artsakh Republic:



• Head of the State Supervision Service,

• Chairman of the Cadastre and State Property Management Committee,

• Chairman of the Committee on Material Damages,

• Chairman of the State Revenue Committee,

• Chairman of the Management Committee of State Inspectorates,

• Chairman of the Water Committee.