NATO supports normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan - Secretary General’s Special Representative

NATO supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and welcomes the efforts of the European Union on this direction, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Good news to see our partners discussing border delimitation, a must to increase security on the ground. NATO supports the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and welcomes EU efforts towards that end, including hosting this talks and launching recently the EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia”, Javier Colomina said on Twitter, sharing the post of Secretary General of the EU External Action Service Stefano Sannino regarding the 3rd meeting of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border commissions held in Brussels on November 3.