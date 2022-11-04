Armenian government to allocate 2 bln drams to housing assistance program for displaced Artsakh residents

Armenia’s 2023 state budget envisages allocating 2 billion drams for the state assistance program aimed at ensuring housing affordability for the families displaced from several regions of Artsakh, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan said during the debate of the 2023 state budget draft at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In 2023 it is envisaged to implement the state assistance measure aimed at ensuring housing affordability for the families displaced from separate regions of the Republic of Artsakh which will allow the displaced families to purchase residential real estate or construct a private residential house. For this project 2 billion drams are envisaged to be allocated from the budget of 2023”, the minister said.

He reminded that in October 2022 the government amended the already existing decision according to which if a displaced family purchases or constructs a real estate in a border rural settlement of Armenia, it will receive an additional assistance. In particular, up to 14 million drams will be provided if a real estate is purchased, and up to 16 million drams in case of constructing, for the repayment of the principal amount of the mortgage loan, and up to 13% for the interest payments.