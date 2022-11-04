President Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation with the participation of representatives of the parliamentary forces,
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Latest foreign political developments around the Artsakh Republic and the action plan of the authorities in this regard were on the discussion agenda.
A number of participants of the consultation presented their work carried out in that direction, as well as exchanged views on the formation of common positions on specific issues.