The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement claiming that overnight November 3-4 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the border.
Armenian military denies Azerbaijani statement on opening fire at border
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Overnight November 3-4 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces did not open fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border”, the Armenian defense ministry said.