The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement claiming that overnight November 3-4 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the border.

November 4, 2022, 09:52 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani statement on opening fire at border

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Overnight November 3-4 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces did not open fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border”, the Armenian defense ministry said.