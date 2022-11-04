Turkish and U.S. Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Joe Biden will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit to be held in Bali on November 15-16, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın told CNN Turk.

November 4, 2022, 09:43 Biden and Erdogan to meet at G-20 summit

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Our president and Biden will meet at the G20. They will have a one-on-one meeting and he will explain everything to him. Earlier, our president said that this is how the crisis can be resolved through leadership diplomacy," Kalın said, TASS reports.