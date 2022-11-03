The German government has urged its citizens to leave Iran or else they risk arbitrary arrest and long prison sentences, Reuters reported.

November 3, 2022, 17:56 German government urges its citizens to leave Iran

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "German nationals are asked to leave Iran.

"For German nationals there is a concrete risk of being arbitrarily arrested, interrogated and sentenced to long prison terms. Above all, dual nationals who have Iranian as well as German citizenship are at risk," a foreign ministry statement said.