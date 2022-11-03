The German government has urged its citizens to leave Iran or else they risk arbitrary arrest and long prison sentences, Reuters reported.
German government urges its citizens to leave Iran
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "German nationals are asked to leave Iran.
"For German nationals there is a concrete risk of being arbitrarily arrested, interrogated and sentenced to long prison terms. Above all, dual nationals who have Iranian as well as German citizenship are at risk," a foreign ministry statement said.