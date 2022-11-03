Armenian FM explains path to stable peace to Azerbaijan

In all directions around which Armenia is negotiating with Azerbaijan, it meets Azerbaijan maximalist position, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I can make two notes: one is good and the other is bad. The bad is that in all directions around which we are negotiating with Azerbaijan, we meet Azerbaijan’s maximalist positions. My impression is that Azerbaijan, considering that it has had military successes, can now dictate some conditions to Armenia. Of course, this cannot be true. And it’s impossible to achieve lasting, comprehensive and stable peace in this way”, the FM said.

He expressed hope that Azerbaijan will understand this more clearly within the course of the time.

“And if Azerbaijan wants, is interested in having a stable peace in the South Caucasus, then in some issues it must also record that there cannot be unilateral beneficial solutions”, the FM said.

According to Mirzoyan, it will not work, cannot be long-term.

As for the good one, the FM said that there is a clear focus by the international community on the problems existing in the relations. “When we even analyze the time, we see that this focus is now further increasing. Especially after the Azerbaijani aggression of September 13-14 the international community has addressed a very clear message to Azerbaijan that the use of force, the threat of the use of force cannot be a way for solving issues”, the minister said.

He expressed hope that Baku will understand this message very clearly, adding that there are rules and lines which must not be crossed. According to the FM, this is the message of the international community.