Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet in the United States in coming days, the Armenian FM said today at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees.

November 3, 2022, 16:05 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in US

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mirzoyan said there are centers which are interested in the continuation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations. He said that Armenia is participating in that negotiations with different platforms in a constructive way.

“I will depart for Washington in a few days. The meeting between me, the Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take place there”, the FM said.